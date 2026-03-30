'No Direct Talks, Only Excessive, Unreasonable Demands': Iran Foreign Ministry After Trump's Latest Warning

Tehran: Amid Donald Trump's persistent efforts to urge Iran to join the peace negotiations, even threatening them to blow up its energy infrastructure if they do not join the talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the Americans have not engaged in any direct talks with them, and have only put out “excessive, unreasonable demands” through some intermediaries.

The Iranians have also reasoned that while their stance is clear, US “diplomacy” has often flipped, he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's efforts to act as a potential mediator in this conflict, Baghaei asserted that they did not participate in it.

“Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it,” he added.

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Trump's Latest Threat

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's latest update about the supposed peace process comes at the back of Donald Trump's fresh warning to Iran, threatening that if Iran does get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg island.

Trump said on Truth Social that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”

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