Will Attack Kharg, If Iran Does Not Get Serious With Talks: Trump Issues Fresh Warning

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, amid claims that discussions are ongoing between the two countries, threatening that if Iran does get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg island.

Trump said on Truth Social that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”

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