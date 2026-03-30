Will Attack Kharg, If Iran Does Not Get Serious With Talks: Trump Issues Fresh Warning
Will Attack Kharg If Deal With Iran Not Struck: Trump
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, amid claims that discussions are ongoing between the two countries, threatening that if Iran does get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg island.
Trump said on Truth Social that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”
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“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!),” Trump posted.