Tehran: Amidst a massive search for the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which reportedly suffered a hard landing in the forest area on Sunday while crossing mountain terrain due to heavy fog, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has responded to the reports has assured that there will be no disruptions in the country's affairs, while praying for the safety of the President. Khamenei expressed his concerns over the incident during an emergency meeting with representatives of the armed forces, after the reports surfaced.

Iranian nation shouldn't be worried: Ayatollah Khamenei

Referring to the ongoing tension with Israel, Iran’s Supreme leader said that the Iranian people should stay calm and be confident that the incident would not impact the country’s routine operations.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, ““We hope that God returns the Honourable President and his companions to the arms of the nation. The Iranian nation shouldn’t be worried. There will be no disruption to the operations of the country.”

Earlier on Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter suffered a hard landing in mountain terrain due to bad weather, claims report. In the helicopter President Raisi was accompanied with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati and clothes.

The helicopter was on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

At least 40 rescue teams have been reportedly dispatched to the region to locate the helicopter and initiate a rescue operation as earliest as possible. The search operation is still underway, but officials say bad weather conditions are hampering the efforts.

He urged the Iranian people not to worry and to pray for those involved in the helicopter incident. "We hope that the esteemed president and his entourage will return safely," he added.

