‘No Global Government, No Global Taxes’: Trump’s Blunt Message At UNGA

Washington: US President Donald Trump delivered a blunt message on global governance and taxation while addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserting that the United States would not accept the authority of any global government or global taxation system.

“There is no global government. And while I’m president, there will be no global taxes,” Trump said during his address.

Trump also launched a sharp attack on the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing it as an “out-of-control institution” and an “anti-American tribunal” that, according to him, has no jurisdiction over the United States.

“We will never allow U.S. members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us,” he said.

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Calling the ICC a “rogue institution”, Trump further urged countries that are members of the court to withdraw from it.

“I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately,” Trump said.

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