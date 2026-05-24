No Major Decision In Iran Without Supreme Leader’s Nod Amid US Nuclear Talks, Says Pezeshkian

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that no decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran is taken without the permission of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, stressing that all key positions must remain aligned with the country's highest authority and coordinated institutions amid diplomatic engagements with Washington to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in the region.

Speaking during his visit to the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation, Pezeshkian underlined that he has consistently ensured that no statement or policy contradicts the views of the Supreme Leader or creates internal discord that could be exploited by adversaries.

"I have always tried to ensure that no statement is made that contradicts the opinion of the Supreme Leader or that no position is taken that would fuel disagreements between the pillars of governance and allow the enemy to exploit it," he said, as quoted in a statement issued by his office.

He further stated that all major decisions in Iran are taken within the framework of the Supreme National Security Council and with the approval of the Supreme Leader, particularly in matters related to diplomacy and foreign policy.

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"No decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran will be made outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council and without the coordination and permission of the Supreme Leader, and when a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms, and movements must support it so that a single and coherent voice from the Islamic Republic of Iran is transmitted to the world," Pezeshkian said.

Emphasising national unity, the Iranian President added that cohesion among state institutions is essential to counter external pressure.

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"If we all move together within the framework of the Supreme Leader's instructions and maintain national cohesion, the enemies will never achieve their goals against the country," he said.

Pezeshkian further stated that Iran is prepared to reassure the international community that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, reiterating Tehran's commitment to diplomacy and regional stability amid talks with the US to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in the West Asia region.

According to state media Press TV, the President made these remarks during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains open to providing assurances that its nuclear programme is strictly peaceful in nature.

"We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region," he said, as quoted by Press TV.

He also accused Israel of being a key source of instability in West Asia, arguing that it is "the Israeli regime that uses every opportunity to keep war and instability alive", rather than Iran.

At the same time, Pezeshkian stressed that Iranian negotiators would not compromise on national dignity and honour in ongoing discussions with international stakeholders, particularly the US, to strike a peace deal to end the ongoing hostilities.

According to Press TV, Tehran maintains that under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it has the right to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including energy generation, medical applications, and scientific research.