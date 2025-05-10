Big Warning For Pakistan: India to Treat Any Future Terror Attack As An Act of War, Says Govt Sources

Updated May 10th 2025, 16:19 IST
The Indian government sources confirmed on Saturday that any future act of terrorism against India will be treated as an act of war, warranting a proportionate military response. This marks a significant escalation in India’s policy towards cross-border terrorism, particularly in light of the recent surge in hostilities with Pakistan.
The development comes amid a sharp rise in border tensions following India’s precision military campaign, Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. According to senior officials from the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence, Pakistan’s actions in the past 48 hours have been “escalatory and provocative.” In retaliation, Indian forces struck several Pakistani military installations, including the Sialkot air base, in precision strikes overnight."
Sources indicate that Pakistan has responded by deploying drones and fighter aircraft, targeting both military facilities and civilian areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. The Indian armed forces successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats using advanced air defence systems, particularly in Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Udhampur, Nagrota, Awantipora, Reasi, Poonch, Akhnoor, Pathankot, and Amritsar. In Ferozpur, three civilians were injured after debris from a downed Pakistani drone hit a residential area.
While India maintains that it does not seek escalation, officials stressed that Pakistan must show credible commitment to de-escalation. Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan is moving additional troops and resources closer to the Line of Control (LoC), indicating further military buildup.
Adding to the complexity of the crisis is a parallel information warfare campaign, with a flood of fake news and doctored content spreading on social media. Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious and rely only on official and verified information. The heightened conflict follows the International Monetary Fund’s approval of a loan to Pakistan—a development Indian officials say has coincided with renewed border hostilities.
India’s new doctrine, treating future acts of terror as acts of war, signals a hardening of stance and underlines a zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border terrorism—raising the stakes in what is already a volatile regional conflict.
Read This Also: How India Gave Befitting Reply to Pakistan’s Escalations: MEA’s Point By Point Explanation
Published May 10th 2025, 16:19 IST