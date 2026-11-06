'No Negotiations Till US Fulfils Seven Conditions': Iran Security Chief Says Russia Condemned US-Israel Strikes

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the US and Israeli strikes against Iran and its nuclear facilities, Iran's security chief, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, said as Russia offered support to end the ongoing war in West Asia, as per IRNA. Rezaei met Putin at the Kremlin Palace on Thursday and delivered a message from Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rezaei said that there will be no negotiations with the United States regarding the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, untill Iran's seven conditions are met. Rezaei said, “Russian President Vladimir Putin had forcefully condemned the US and Israel's military aggression against Iran, including the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.”

"Until the Americans fulfil our seven conditions, neither will the Strait of Hormuz be opened, nor will there be any negotiations," he added. Iranian broadcaster Press TV also reported, citing a source, that Rezaei had stated that Tehran does not consider the diplomatic process to be worthwhile until all of the seven conditions are simultaneously implemented.

During the meeting, the Russian President stated that Moscow is ready to make every possible effort to bring the ongoing US-Iran war to an end. "Mr Putin said he will do everything he can to help bring the war to an end," Rezaei said, according to Press TV. The two sides also discussed energy cooperation, particularly the construction of gas pipelines connecting Russia and Iran.

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"We discussed the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran, which would allow Iran to address its domestic gas shortages while also selling Russian gas to neighbouring countries," Rezaei said. The meeting between Putin and Rezaei came amid the United States weighing in on resuming military strikes against Iran after Democrats swept the US Midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman amid diplomatic efforts in the region.