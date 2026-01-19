'No Obligation To Think Purely Of Peace': Trump's Strong Note To Norway PM Over Nobel Snub; Presses Greenland Push

New Delhi: In a significant shift in diplomatic tone, US President Donald Trump on Monday reportedly declared that being denied the Nobel Peace Prize has relieved him of any obligation to prioritize peace, according to PBS News.

Ramping up his campaign to acquire Greenland, Trump invoked the denial of the Nobel Peace Prize to justify his demand for the American occupation of Denmark’s Greenland island.

The assertions were made by Trump in a blunt letter addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and circulated among European ambassadors in Washington, where the US President linked his newfound aggression to his frustration over being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Matter of national survival

Declaring that he no longer feels a "moral obligation" to focus “purely of peace", Trump characterised the strategic acquisition of the Arctic territory as a matter of national survival, warning that the United States will act decisively to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region, regardless of Denmark's sovereign claims.

Advertisement

“Dear Jonas: Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars plus (sic), I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” the letter read.

Pivoting his demand for control of Greenland, he went on to reject Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.

Advertisement

The letter further read, “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there also”.

Asking Nato to deliver Greenland to him, Trump said that “the world is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland”.

Trump tariffs slap

The remarks came days after Trump and his allies have ramped up their campaign to occupy Greenland. Under Trump's plan, Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

Norway's store however criticised Trump’s newly announced tariffs, saying that “threats have no place” among allies.

Norway is among eight European countries affected by the measures, alongside Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Norway has firmly rejected the idea, reiterating its support for Danish sovereignty. In a social media post, Store said there was broad agreement within NATO on strengthening Arctic security, including in Greenland.

Why Greenland is in news?

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.