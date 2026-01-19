'Nitish Kumar's Beloved Villain': Political Storm Erupts After Video Of JD(U) MLA Anant Singh Smoking Cigarette Inside Bihar Hospital Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: A viral video of Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh aka 'Chhote Sarkar’ has sparked controversy after the Mokama strongman was filmed smoking a cigarette inside a high-security hospital in Bihar's Patna.

The footage, which has since gone viral, captures Singh openly smoking while surrounded by supporters and police personnel at Patna’s IGIMS hospital. The jailed politician had visited the hospital from the Beur lockup for regular checkup when the shocking incident unfolded.

The clip has drawn sharp criticism as smoking is strictly prohibited in hospital premises, and the presence of police guards who did not intervene has raised questions about "VIP treatment" for the incarcerated leader.

Attack on Nitish Govt

The viral clip of Anant Singh has ignited a fierce political debate in Bihar as the opposition in Bihar, led by the RJD, has leveraged the video to attack the Nitish Kumar government.

Advertisement

Ejaz Ahmad, a spokesperson for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has used the incident to challenge the state's current security standards.

The spokesperson raised concerns over the apparent breakdown of law and order in Bihar, questioning why a prisoner in judicial custody was allowed such liberties while under police supervision.

Advertisement

Ahmad claimed that members of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) are often the first to bypass the law, suggesting that the video is a symptom of a deeper disregard for rules within the ruling coalition.

RJD questions law and order

RJD's national spokesperson Priyanka Bharti, taking a jibe at JD(U) leader, took to her X account and stated, "Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak hai tu.". She further claims that Nitish Kumar's beloved villain is smoking a cigarette in the hospital.

Why is he jailed?

Anant Singh, a five-time MLA often referred to as "Chhote Sarkar," is currently lodged in Beur Jail in connection with the Dular Chand murder case, which surfaced just ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Despite being behind bars, he contested the polls and emerged victorious. His bail plea was later rejected, but medical grounds have allowed him periodic visits to IGIMS during one of which the now-controversial video was reportedly shot.