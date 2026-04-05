‘No One Left Behind’: Netanyahu Praises Trump For US Pilot Rescue In Iran, Recalls Personal Loss Of Brother

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated his ally, US President Donald Trump for successfully rescuing an American pilot from Iranian territory after a US fighter jet crashed into enemy territory.

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on the rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s courageous warriors. All Israelis rejoice in this remarkable operation. It proves that when free societies act with courage and determination, they can overcome the forces of darkness and terror,” Netanyahu said in his post on X, along with a video message.

Sharing a personal memory of losing his brother in a similar aircraft crash, the Prime Minister said, “This operation reinforces a sacred principle: no one is left behind. As someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost my brother in the Entebbe rescue, I know what a bold decision this was.”

Benjamin Netanyahu's elder brother, the late Yonatan 'Yoni' Netanyahu, was the commander of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit. He led Operation Thunderbolt to free over 100 hostages in Entebbe, Uganda.

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“My dear friend, once again your leadership brought a great victory to America. I salute you. We all do,” Netanyahu added in his message.

The US Rescue Operation

A crew member from a US fighter jet that crashed in Iranian territory was rescued amid an ongoing search-and-rescue operation. The downing of the American jet marked an escalation in the intensifying aerial conflict between the United States and Iran. Tehran had initially claimed that it downed an advanced American F-35 stealth fighter and captured its pilot.

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US sources claimed that the aircraft involved was an F-15E Strike Eagle, a two-seat fighter jet, which came down over Iranian airspace during combat operations. Iranian state media, however, insisted the downed plane was a U.S. F-35 Lightning II, releasing images of wreckage that appeared to show debris consistent with an F-15, including tail sections.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had claimed that its air defense systems successfully engaged and destroyed the jet over central or southern Iran.