US-Israeli Officials Confirm Rescue of One Crew Member from Downed American Fighter Jet in Iran

Tehran, Iran: One crew member from a U.S. fighter jet that crashed in Iranian territory has been rescued amid an ongoing search-and-rescue operation, U.S. and Israeli officials told the Associated Press on Friday. The incident marks an escalation in the intensifying aerial conflict between the United States and Iran, with Tehran claiming it downed an advanced American F-35 stealth fighter and captured its pilot.

According to U.S. sources, the aircraft involved was an F-15E Strike Eagle, a two-seat fighter jet, which came down over Iranian airspace during combat operations. Iranian state media, however, insisted the downed plane was a U.S. F-35 Lightning II, releasing images of wreckage that appeared to show debris consistent with an F-15, including tail sections. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted that its air defense systems successfully engaged and destroyed the jet over central or southern Iran.

U.S. officials confirmed that search-and-rescue efforts, involving helicopters and other assets, are actively underway. One crew member has been recovered and is reported to be safe, though the status of any additional personnel remains unclear. Israeli officials, who have been closely coordinating with the U.S. in recent strikes against Iranian targets, corroborated the rescue details to the Associated Press.

In contrast, Iranian outlets reported that the pilot of the alleged F-35 was captured by Iranian forces. State media, including Tasnim and Press TV, broadcast videos purportedly showing U.S. search aircraft operating inside Iran and urged local civilians to assist in locating any surviving crew, even offering rewards for information leading to their capture. Some Iranian reports suggested the pilot's survival was "unlikely" or that forces had already taken the individual into custody.

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The conflicting narratives highlight the fog of war and deep information divide between the two sides. U.S. Central Command has not provided detailed public confirmation on the aircraft type or full crew status, citing operational security. Pentagon spokespeople described the incident as part of broader combat missions but emphasized that rescue operations continue.

This event comes amid weeks of heightened U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites, following Iranian-backed actions in the region. Iranian air defenses have repeatedly claimed successes against American aircraft, though many prior assertions lacked independent verification. The F-35, a cornerstone of U.S. stealth capabilities, has seen limited confirmed losses in the conflict to date, with one earlier incident involving damage but a safe emergency landing.

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