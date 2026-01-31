'No One Pushed Harder Than Me To Release Them': Elon Musk's Response After Being Named In Epstein Files

Washington: Elon Musk has responded for the first time after his name surfaced in the latest release of Epstein files linked to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, the TESLA CEO said that he supports the release of the documents.

"No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released, and I'm glad that has finally happened," Musk said in the post. His statement implies that he has consistently pushed for the Epstein-related records to be made public. He has denied having a very close association with Epstein, and that he had declined multiple invitations to visit Epstein’s private island or travel on his private aircraft, which he referred to as the “Lolita Express”.

"I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his 'Lolita Express', but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name," the post added.

Musk’s comments came hours after the US Justice Department released a fresh batch of records connected to Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release marked the end of the planned publication under existing legal provisions. According to the Justice Department, the final release comprises more than three million pages of documents, approximately 180,000 images and close to 2,000 videos. The documents contain references to several influential figures, including US President Donald Trump and Bill Gates.

Records included in the release show that Musk and Epstein exchanged emails in late 2013 discussing travel to the Little St James. In one exchange dated December 13, 2013, Musk wrote, “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” to which Epstein reportedly responded: "any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

In June 2025, during what seemed to be a brief fallout with Trump, Musk had claimed in a post that the delay in releasing the Epstein files was due to Trump being named in them. The post was removed soon without explanation, and the two appeared to reconcile.