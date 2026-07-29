'No Plans to Negotiate With US': Iran Dismisses Trump's Claims, Says Washington 'Pleaded for End of Conflict'

Tehran: Declaring that Tehran has "no plans to negotiate with the US," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday stated that while discussions are proceeding "step by step" with Oman, the Islamic Republic will not let Washington dictate the terms of engagement.

In remarks given in an interview with State TV and carried by Al Jazeera, Gharibabadi emphasised that the US cannot pick and choose when to engage in conflict or diplomacy.

"We should not get America used to fighting whenever it wants and sitting at the negotiating table whenever it wants," Gharibabadi said, claiming that it was Washington "who sent messages pleading for an end to the conflict."

He made the remarks in response to US President Donald Trump, who said that the US paused its recent military strikes on Iran after Tehran "asked us very nicely, 'Please stop, let's meet,'" while warning that attacks could resume if the two sides fail to reach a new ceasefire agreement.

He further reiterated that Iran refuses to recognise alternative southern shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that all mine removal operations must rest exclusively with Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.

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The hardline stance extended further. In remarks highlighted by Press TV, Gharibabadi adopted an aggressive posture toward outside naval forces, warning that any foreign intervention in the vital waterway would face direct military retaliation.

"Any European naval vessel that approaches the Strait of Hormuz would be a legitimate target for us," Gharibabadi said in an interview with the state TV.

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The senior diplomat made the remarks amid reports suggesting that some European countries may decide to join the United States in its desperate attempts to reopen Hormuz, some five months after it came under Iranian control because of a US-Israeli war of aggression on the country, according to Press TV.

Gharibabadi emphasised that Iran's fixed policy is that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war state, noting that Tehran has "discovered a new defensive capability" by securing control over the key transit corridor.

"If the Strait of Hormuz returns to its pre-war status, our success in the war will not be complete," he said. Defending earlier actions to block ships sailing through a southern corridor near Oman, he added, "Iran is not concerned about any (adversarial) action, not even the resumption of war, as it seeks to consolidate its sovereignty over the Strait... Let the world know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has upgraded its defensive tools."

Stressing that the corridor constitutes an essential component of national defence, Gharibabadi concluded that the international community must understand that Iran "cannot, under any circumstances, abandon these capacities."

Against the backdrop of rising regional defiance, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) highlighted the scale of its ongoing military operations to secure maritime trade routes.

According to CENTCOM, there are more than 20 U.S. Navy warships operating across the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of America's steel wall blockade against Iran.