No Trace Left Behind: Putin’s Guards Allegedly Tote ‘Poop Briefcase’ On US Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security team reportedly carried a “poop suitcase” to collect his faecal waste during last week’s Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, according to The Express US.

The unusual precaution is said to be part of longstanding security measures designed to protect sensitive information about the Russian leader’s health.

Citing investigative journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin in the French magazine Paris Match, the report said members of Putin’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) are tasked with collecting his human waste, sealing it in special bags, and transporting it back to Russia in dedicated briefcases whenever he travels abroad.

Putin's High Level Of Security

The practice is not new. Journalists claim the same security measure was in place during Putin’s visit to France in 2017 and again during a trip to Vienna, where the president was reported to have used a portable toilet.

Russian journalist Farida Rustamova noted that the practice has existed since Putin first rose to power in 1999.

The rationale, according to analysts, is to prevent foreign intelligence agencies from obtaining biological samples that could reveal information about Putin’s medical condition.

“Putin’s bodyguards collect his faecal waste and bring it back to Russia when the leader travels abroad,” The Express US quoted Paris Match as reporting.

The revelation comes amid persistent speculation over the 72-year-old president’s health. Last November, Putin was seen repeatedly jerking his legs during a press conference in Kazakhstan, sparking rumours of a possible neurological disorder.

Dr Bob Berookhim, cited by The Express US, suggested the movements could point to Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier, in 2023, Putin was also observed twitching in his seat during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In 2022, the Kremlin denied reports spread on the General SVR Telegram channel that the president had soiled himself after a fall.

Alaska Summit

At the Alaska summit, Putin was reportedly surrounded by an unusually large security detail, underscoring the Kremlin’s concern about safeguarding both his personal safety and private health data.

Alongside strict security checks, the presence of the so-called “poop suitcase” added another layer to the tightly controlled environment.

The reports highlight the extreme lengths Russia’s security apparatus is willing to go to protect its leader.