Zelenskyy To Meet Trump Again At White House After Heated Clash Earlier This Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday for the first time since their fiery exchange earlier this year that raised questions about America’s commitment to Kyiv.

The meeting comes at a critical time for Ukraine’s war effort. Russian forces have been advancing in parts of Donetsk, while Trump has signaled growing alignment with Moscow’s position, calling for a final deal to end the war rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Zelenskyy, however, insists that fighting must stop before meaningful peace talks can take place.

Zelenskyy’s Visit To White House In February

In February, Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House ended in a very public confrontation. During a joint press session, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being ungrateful for US military aid and pressed him to accept quick negotiations with Russia.

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told Zelenskyy in front of reporters, after bristling at the Ukrainian leader’s warning that appeasing Russia could have consequences for the US in the future.

Vance went further, demanding Zelenskyy “say thank you” for the billions in American aid.

The Ukrainian president, attempting to defend his position in English, was cut off repeatedly. “No, no. You’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble,” Trump said before Zelenskyy abruptly left the White House.

That clash triggered a temporary freeze in US military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, alarming European capitals and reinforcing fears that Washington might lean toward Moscow’s terms in peace talks.

Zelenskyy Will Not Arrive Alone

This time, Zelenskyy will not arrive alone. At least five European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, are joining him at the White House.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will also take part. The group has styled itself a “coalition of the willing,” signaling unity with Ukraine and a message of firmness toward Moscow.

“If we show weakness today in front of Russia, we are laying the ground for future conflicts,” Macron said on Sunday.

Zelenskyy himself struck a measured but firm tone before arriving in Washington. “It’s impossible to do this under the pressure of weapons. So it’s necessary to cease fire and work quickly on a final deal,” he said, stressing that Ukraine must not be forced into a settlement like those in the past, which only emboldened Russia.

In a message on social media, he added, “I am grateful to President Trump for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. Peace must be lasting – not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and Putin used it as a springboard for a new attack.”

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting Focus

Monday’s meeting is expected to focus on whether the US will back a ceasefire first, as Kyiv and European allies demand, or push for a broader settlement with Moscow, as Trump has hinted.

The stakes are high: Ukraine seeks security guarantees and continued Western support, while Trump appears eager to deliver a quick end to the war, even if it risks leaving Kyiv exposed.