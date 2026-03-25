'Trump Does Not Bluff, He Is Prepared To UNLEASH HELL!': USA's Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Calls For Ceasefire Talks | Image: Republic

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday issued fresh warning to Iran, stating that President Donald Trump does not bluff and is fully prepared to “unleash hell” if Tehran does not accept a deal to end the ongoing war in the Middle East.

‘Iran Should Not Miscalculate’

Warning that Tehran could be hit harder than before, Leavitt said, “Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their Navy, their Air Force and their air defense system."

She added, "Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refuse to understand they have already been defeated and refuse to come to a deal.”

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Karoline Leavitt firmly stated while holding a press briefing at the White House.

Advertisement

‘Iran Wanted To Talk After Trump’s Threat'

Karoline Leavitt also claimed that it was Iran which wanted to ceasefire talks in the first place after Trump issued Tehran a warning on Saturday.

On Saturday, Trump gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post made on Saturday, Trump had warned that if Iran doesn't fully open the strait within 48 hours, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants.

Advertisement

'Iran Looking For Exit Ramp'

Stating the the US military is performing exceptionally well in the Middle East, Leavitt claimed Iran is being “crushed” and is looking for an “exit ramp”.

“You're beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp. They recognize they are being CRUSHED. Their ability to attack American and ally forces, as well as their ability to defend their own territory is dwindling literally hour by hour," she claimed.

‘US, Iran Had Strong Talks’: Trump

Earlier in the day, Trump stated that US and Iran have had “very, very strong talks”, claiming they have “major points of agreement”.

“I would say almost all points of agreement. Perhaps that hasn't been conveyed. The communication, as you know, has been blown to pieces. They're unable to talk to each other. But we've had very strong talks, Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner had them. They went, I would say, perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that, it'll end that problem, that conflict. And I think it'll end it very, very substantially," he added.

Iran's Conditions For Ending War

Iran on Wednesday rejected Trump's 15-point proposal for ceasefire talks and instead outlined five conditions before America and Israel to end the war in the Middle East, according to Iranian state media. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” Press TV reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.

According to Press TV, the conditions listed by Tehran are:

A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy. The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic. Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations. The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's 15-Point Proposal

According to reports, the President Donald Trump-led US administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. Among the demands are:

Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled. The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran. Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.” Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor. Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defence.

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.