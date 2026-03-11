'Nobel Cannibal': Khamenei's X Account Shares Hideous Cartoon Of Trump Standing Amid Bloodied Bags Of Iranian Kids

Tehran: The X account of assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday shared a hideous cartoon of US President Donald Trump. The cryptic post seemed to blame Trump for the brutal killing of Iranian school girls in airstrikes on February 28.

The account of the slain Iranian Supreme tweeted a Persian messaging, translating to, “Nobel Cannibal." The post also had a gruesome cartoon of Trump wearing the Nobel Peace Prize and smiling wickedly as he stood amongst the bloodied school bags of children. Blood was also seen on his hands and on the prize he was wearing.

The post was a veiled attack on Trump, blaming him airstrikes on an elementary girl's school in Iran's Minab on the first day of the war. The airstrike had led to the death of as many as 165 innocent school girls.

This is not the first time the X accounts of the slain leader have shared a post. On the day of the assassination of Khamenei, one of his X account shared a cryptic post written in Persian, reading, “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”

A photo was also posted by the X account, showing a figure holding a sword in the backdrop of an ongoing airstrikes. Missiles were seen being fired on a land in the photo. The post was made shortly after Trump announced Khamene's death.