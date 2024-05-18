Updated May 18th, 2024 at 16:07 IST
Norther Italy Flooded With Heavy Rains, Drone Visuals Goes Viral | WATCH
- World News
- 1 min read
Rome, Italy: The northern part of Italy is facing severe floods amid heavy rainfall, and visuals of drone footage are viral on social media.
Aerial view captures the flooding devastation unleashed by torrential rain in Veneto.
Watch Viral Northern Italy Flood Video Here:
Another visual in which heavy rains in Northern Italy lead to sweeping floods in northern is going viral on social media.
Watch Viral Video Here:
One more visual of heavy rain floods in the area in front of the Kinepolis cinema, in Liège, Belgium on May 17, 2024 is circulating on social media.
Watch Viral Video Here:
The Italian government has declared emergency in the state to allocate more funds and resources to the northern Italy to recover faster.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 16:07 IST