Advertisement

Rome, Italy: The northern part of Italy is facing severe floods amid heavy rainfall, and visuals of drone footage are viral on social media.

Aerial view captures the flooding devastation unleashed by torrential rain in Veneto.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Northern Italy Flood Video Here:

Another visual in which heavy rains in Northern Italy lead to sweeping floods in northern is going viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

🇮🇹| Heavy rains lead to sweeping floods in northern #Italy pic.twitter.com/rudSsGGk0R — South Today (@SouthToday5)

One more visual of heavy rain floods in the area in front of the Kinepolis cinema, in Liège, Belgium on May 17, 2024 is circulating on social media.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

Heavy rain floods the area in front of the Kinepolis cinema, in Liège, Belgium 🇧🇪, May 17, 2024



From northern Italy to Belgium, France and Germany the worst weather conditions are reported. pic.twitter.com/wuqHWIRCVg — Tineke (@benidormgek)

The Italian government has declared emergency in the state to allocate more funds and resources to the northern Italy to recover faster.