'Not a Single Drop of Oil' Will Be Exported If US 'Economic' War Continues: Iran's Security Chief

Tehran: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on Monday warned that Tehran could halt all oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere in the Persian Gulf if the United States' "economic war" against Iran continues. Rezaei, in a post on X, also warned that Iran would consider any country supporting or participating in the US economic campaign against Tehran to be an "act of war."

"If the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported. Neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf. Iran will regard any country's participation in or support for America's economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war," Rezaei said.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over US plans for tougher economic measures against Iran. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ridiculed the United States after President Donald Trump threatened fresh economic sanctions, using satirical commentary to argue that heavy-handed economic restrictions ultimately backfire.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf commented on the limitations of trying to manage deep-seated financial strain through short-term state interventions and shared a sarcastic take on how economic pressures play out. "Importing frozen meat to fix meat prices. Okay, that might work. What's the plan for bonds, import frozen yields? Frozen homebuyers for housing? Frozen paychecks for wages? A frozen foreign policy delivers a frozen economy. The only thing still moving? The Iran boomerang," he said.

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Accompanying the post, Ghalibaf shared a satirical four-panel comic strip illustrating the concept of the “Iran boomerang.” The meme depicts a character throwing a giant boomerang labelled "the most crushing economic operation ever," only for the weapon to loop back and strike the thrower directly in the face, mocking the perceived backfiring effects of US pressure sanctions.

Additionally, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Spokesperson Sardar Mohebi asserted that Washington's heavy reliance on economic warfare is a tacit confession of the US' "humiliating defeat" on the military front. Addressing recent statements by Trump about aggressive economic pressure, Mohebi, according to IRIB, said such measures are nothing new, noting that Tehran has faced restrictions on its core sectors for decades.

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"The US President says that he has ordered economic warfare and has launched the most severe economic war against Iran. This is a tacit admission of the enemy's humiliating defeat in the military arena," he said. Mohebi further assured that economic interference can be successfully managed to neutralise adverse effects, allowing the nation to establish economic relations smoothly without domestic concern.