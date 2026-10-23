'Not Aimed at India': Marco Rubio Defends Changes to US Work Visa Rules, Says Aim Is to Put 'America First'

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to play down concerns in India about recent changes in US Work Visa rules.

Speaking to India Today News while on his India visit, Rubio said that the US is prioritising American workers and national interests.

"It's not one that's built on India. It's not one that's focused on India...It happens to impact Indians that want to come to the United States and work and that our businesses are trying to bring in, but it's not geared towards India. It is global," Rubio said.

"The United States has had a broken immigration system...We've had business-related immigration programmes that in many cases have been rampant fraud and abuse and have been misused in ways that have not made sense. So these things have to be addressed and we're trying to address them, but they're not aimed at India. They apply to any country, every country in the world," Rubio added.

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On October 9, the US Government suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Program (Green Card) some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, which include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini. The US Labour Department attributed the suspension to multiple active federal investigations, even as it also suspended US tech majors Microsoft and Adobe from the program.

The US Labour Department said the companies named had collectively sought millions of foreign workers and received hundreds of thousands of H-1B visa approvals and permanent labour certifications.

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The announcement came shortly after the US Department of Homeland Security proposed new fees for F-1 non-immigrant students seeking to participate in Optional Practical Training (OPT), describing the measure as an effort to protect American workers and strengthen the integrity of the immigration system.

The US Secretary of State however said that all these steps are aimed at merely protecting American workers and putting their interests first.

"I expect that the government of India will always put the people of India first and that you will always put the national interest of India first...But I also hope everyone understands that the United States under President Trump is going to put our people first, our workers first and our country first," Rubio told India Today News.