'Not Joining US And Israeli Offensive Strikes': Starmer Draws The Line On UK's Limited Role In The Middle East | Image: AP/File

London: Amid the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer made it clear that his country is only sticking to defending its people in the Gulf and the Middle East and do not intend to join the United States and Israeli offensive strikes against Iran.

“The use of British bases is limited to the agreed defensive purposes. We are not joining the US and Israeli offensive strikes. The basis of our decision is the collective self defence, of long standing friends and allies, and protecting British lives. It is in accordance with international law,” Starmer said in his address at the Parliament on Monday.

Explaining why UK agreed to allow the United States to use its bases in the region, Starmer said, “It is simply not possible to shoot down every Iranian missile, and every drone after they have been used. The only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in a store or at the launchers.”

“The US requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose, because they have the capabilities to do so. Yesterday evening, we took the decision to accept that new request in order to prevent firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved,” he further elaborated.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the UK will permit the United States to use British bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose" to counter Iranian missile threats, adding that London is not joining offensive strikes against Iran.

Sharing a video message on X addressing escalating tensions in the Gulf, Starmer said, "Yesterday, I spoke to you about the situation in the Gulf and explained that the United Kingdom was not involved in the strikes on Iran. That remains the case."

However, he accused Iran of widening the conflict over the past two days.

"Over the last two days, Iran has launched sustained attacks across the region at countries that did not attack them. They've hit airports and hotels where British citizens are staying," he said.

Describing the situation as "clearly a dangerous" one, Starmer noted that there are "at least 200,000 British citizens in the region, residents, families on holiday and those in transit."

He urged them to "please register their presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice," adding, "I know this is a deeply worrying time and we will continue to do all we can to support you."