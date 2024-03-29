×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that the rebuilding of the bridge would not take days or weeks, adding that "we have a very long road ahead of us."

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Baltimore: Three days after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed, Governor Wes Moore emphasised that the incident is about the nation's economy and not just about Maryland.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that the rebuilding of the bridge would not take days or weeks, adding that "we have a very long road ahead of us."

The Singapore-flagged vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland, leading to its collapse on Tuesday.

The governor assured that they would take care of people, and emphasised the need to rebuild the bridge.

"One of the things we were taught is, that you always take care of your people. We are going to make sure that in this moment we take care of our people, and fourth, we need to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge...I want to be clear. This work will not take hours. This work will not take days. This work will not just take weeks. We have a very long road ahead of us. We understand that, and we're preparing," he said while addressing a Maryland Transportation Authority briefing.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore

He added that the port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in America.

"...I have said it before, I will say it again and I will keep on saying it. This is not just about Maryland. This is about the nation's economy. The port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other port in America and at least 8,000 workers on the docks have jobs that have been directly affected by this collapse," he said.

He further stated that the US economy depends on the port of Baltimore and the port of Baltimore depends on vessel traffic.

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, following a collision with a container ship early on March 26, has brought trade through the Maryland port to a grinding halt, causing significant disruptions to the flow of commodities, particularly coal and cobalt.

Furthermore, the closure is expected to impede US coal exports to key destinations such as India, China, Canada, and the Netherlands, with Baltimore handling a significant portion of these shipments.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

