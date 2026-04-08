'Not One To Mess Around': JD Vance Warns Iran Over 'Fragile' Ceasefire; Urges 'Good Faith' in Long-Term Peace Talks

Budapest, Hungary: United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday described the ongoing ceasefire with Iran as "fragile," while pressing Tehran to show "good faith" to achieve a lasting agreement amid heightened Middle East tensions.

Speaking during his official visit to Budapest, Vance blended an open invitation for diplomacy with a firm warning, emphasizing that President Donald Trump "was not one to mess around."

"If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement," Vance remarked during his address.

The Vice President suggested that a comprehensive resolution to the regional tensions remains within reach, provided Iranian leaders engage constructively with the US administration.

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However, Vance had a clear message about the administration's expectations and President Trump's impatience for results.

He stated that should Tehran decline the opportunity to negotiate, "they're going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He's impatient. He's impatient to make progress."

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Vance further revealed that the initiative for a peaceful settlement originates directly from President Trump himself.

"The President of the United States has told me, and he's told the entire negotiating team ... go and work in good faith to come to an agreement," Vance shared, adding, "That is what he has told us to do."

This latest diplomatic effort follows Trump's announcement of a 14-day cessation of hostilities, offered on the condition that Iran ensures a "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz. The truce is reportedly being facilitated through Pakistani mediation.

On Truth Social, Trump had written: "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Trump had earlier described a 10-point proposal received from the Iranian side as a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

As of Wednesday, both sides appeared to be upholding the short-term truce, with the cessation of hostilities holding for now.