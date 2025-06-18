‘Not Wearing A Bra? No Entry’: Nigerian University Directive Sparks Online Debate

Abuja: A Nigerian university received backlash after a video showed the female staff touching the breasts of women to check whether they were wearing bras or not for the exam. The video has gone viral on social media and has sparked online discussions.

What exactly happened?

The viral video reveals female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) being checked by female staff members before entering the examination hall. The incident has sparked online outrage, with many users condemning the OOU's new policy as a form of harassment and misplacement of academic priorities.

While talking to a media outlet, one student shared that the checks are often enforced during the exams.

Student's React

One of the students said, “What happened is that we are having exams. They don’t do this every time. They will check you if you are wearing a bra. It has happened to me once, even though I felt embarrassed. That is OOU and their nonsense.”

“OOU doesn’t have respect for its students to the extent that ordinary security officers will be running after us because of slippers, shorts, and now bras. I like the fact that it has gone viral, now they will be forced to realise how stupid they have been.” Another student added.

President of the university’s students’ union React

Muizz Olatunji, president of the university’s students’ union, said on X, “No bra. No entry' is not a new policy in Olabisi Onabanjo University."

"OOU promotes a dress code policy aimed at maintaining a respectful and distraction-free environment, encouraging students to dress modestly and in line with the institution's values. "He added further,

Olatunji said that the university had also urged female students to “shun incident dressing that’s capable of making the opposite sex unnecessarily lust after them.”

Netizens React

One user wrote, "This is harassment. People have different reasons for not wearing bras."

"That's a human rights violation. Sue them!!!" added another user.

Nigerian Universities' Dress Codes