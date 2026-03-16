'Nothing Left': Iranian Man Wails As Daughter Killed, Home Destroyed Amid War

Tehran: A heartbreaking has surfaced showing an Iranian father wailing in grief after an apparent airstrike destroyed his home and killed his daughter. The emotional footage captures the man crying uncontrollably as he stands amid the ruins of what appeared to be his destroyed home, mourning the loss of his daughter and the devastation of his residence.

The old man was heard saying, “There is nothing left of my home.” The clip has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users expressing shock and sympathy over the human toll of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Sharing the video, a netizen said, “I just want to tear my heart out watching an Iranian father wail like this because his home was destroyed and his daughter killed.” He added, “I hope the misery that has been inflicted upon Iran and Iranians haunt the architects of this war to the end of their days.”

The video offers a reminder that beyond geopolitics, wars leave ordinary families shattered.

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