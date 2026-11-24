Berlin: Russia is planning to place a nuclear weapon into orbit before the end of the year, according to Western intelligence and military assessments cited in a joint investigation by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters NDR and WDR. The findings, shared among several NATO countries in recent days, indicate that Moscow intends to launch a satellite equipped with nuclear explosives as early as this year, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

According to the German daily, the assessment is backed by Western intelligence agencies and defence officials, including the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND). In recent weeks, Bundeswehr experts have already briefed senior German politicians on the Russian plans, including Defence Minister Boris Pistorius of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

A spokesperson for Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence, citing secrecy and the confidentiality of information, stated that officials were "continuously and diligently monitoring global developments in space as well as the activities of other states," Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency TASS has reported that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has asserted that actions by Ukraine and NATO have already created circumstances under which Moscow weighs the potential use of nuclear weapons.

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Writing in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law, Medvedev stated that Russia evaluates whether any nuclear response aligns proportionally with the harm caused before authorising a strike, TASS reported.

"Formally, in a number of cases, the parties collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and several Western countries outside the alliance) have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike," Medvedev said, as cited by TASS.

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However, TASS noted that Medvedev emphasised restraint in the decision-making process, adding that the Russian president “is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual damage inflicted and the retaliatory measures.”

Earlier during a joint press conference on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Chief Mark Rutte expressed grave concerns over the reports, while assuring NATO's preparedness to defend its territory. "The reports that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space are not new, but they are no less shocking. It shows the extent to which Russia is apparently prepared to escalate the situation," Merz said.

"This is part, again, of what we are doing as NATO, which is constantly—be it on the ground, be it at sea, be it in the air, and in space—assessing our deterrence and defence situation. Where do we need to make adjustments? And we do this over the whole of NATO territory. So this is not only Europe; this is also Canada; this is also the United States, collectively, for example, now defending the Arctic against any Russian or Chinese influence there. But also when it comes to space, which is more to the point of what came out in the German media about what the Russians might be up to," Rutte said.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently reiterated that NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, asserting that the country's inclusion in the alliance would also strengthen NATO. He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed to achieve his apparent objective of reshaping international borders and dividing the world into spheres of influence.

On the other hand, Putin, during historic trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, echoed the theme of shared global stewardship, stating in his opening remarks that Russia, China, and the United States “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”