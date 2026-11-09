Mistress or Spy? Who’s Alice, the Chinese Woman at the Heart of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Honeytrap Scandal?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair amid U.S. intelligence reports that the Chinese businesswoman (Alice Huang) involved was gathering information for Beijing, prompting the company’s board to open an independent investigation.

In a letter to Nvidia employees on November 8, 2026, Huang acknowledged he had been “unfaithful to my wife,” stating that his actions hurt her and their children and that there was “no excuse.” He took “full responsibility,” apologized to his family and colleagues, and said he supports and will fully cooperate with the board’s inquiry. Huang emphasized his commitment to Nvidia and America’s national security.

Nvidia’s board of directors announced it is launching an independent investigation, overseen by outside counsel, into reports that founder and CEO Jensen Huang was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.” The board stated it currently has “no reason to believe” that national security or Nvidia’s secrets were compromised, while noting it will examine all available information. Huang remains committed to leading the company.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le) is a Chinese citizen and former senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center and cloud computing company that became one of Nvidia’s major customers in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed and related entities purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over roughly two years, according to reports.

Advertisement

She previously worked as a television reporter in China (reported associations with Hunan TV and CCTV) before moving into finance and business roles, including positions linked to HSBC private banking, CITIC Securities, and investment activities connected to Chinese gaming firm 7Road (from which Megaspeed was spun off), as per reports. Corporate records listed her as managing director of Megaspeed for a period in 2023; her exact later title and ongoing ties have been described variably as senior executive or similar. The two Huangs are not related.

The Relationship and Intelligence Allegations

According to reporting by The New York Times (based on U.S. intelligence assessments and sources familiar with the matter), American agencies monitored Alice Huang and concluded she was acting on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security. Officials believed she was recruited to collect information on Jensen Huang and American AI chips, and possibly to influence efforts to ease U.S. export restrictions on advanced Nvidia processors for China.

Advertisement

Surveillance reportedly revealed communications involving her and an American later identified (via “unmasking”) as Jensen Huang. The two were photographed and seen together at industry events, including a 2024 gathering in Taipei. Huang had previously described their interactions as normal customer-related business; Nvidia noted that its CEO meets thousands of customer executives annually and that Megaspeed was treated as a standard regional partner.

A classified memo circulated among U.S. officials (including under the Trump administration) raised the concerns. China has dismissed the spying allegations as “groundless speculation.”

The developments occur against the backdrop of intense U.S.-China technological competition, particularly over advanced AI chips subject to American export controls since 2022. Congressional committees have sought briefings from Huang, and the episode has drawn widespread attention given Nvidia’s central role in the global AI industry.