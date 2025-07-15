Nvidia Gets Green Light: CEO Jensen Huang Confirms US Approval to Sell H20 AI Chips to China

Bankgok: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed that the US government, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has approved the company to begin selling its advanced H20 artificial intelligence chips to China. This decision marks a major shift in ongoing U.S.-China tech policy and could have wide-reaching implications for the global AI industry.

Trump Administration Approves AI Chip Sales

In a company blog post published late Monday, Huang stated, "The U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon."

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Huang added: "Today, I’m announcing that the U.S. government has approved for us filing licenses to start shipping H20s."

The announcement comes after months of lobbying by Nvidia and other tech leaders, who urged the Trump administration to lift restrictions on AI chip sales to China, citing the need to remain competitive in one of the world’s largest technology markets.

US Export Restrictions Cost Nvidia Billions

Back in April, the White House placed restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips and AMD’s MI308 chips to China. These tighter export controls were part of broader national security concerns regarding the use of advanced AI technologies in military applications.

Nvidia warned at the time that the restrictions could cost the company up to $5.5 billion in lost business. Industry leaders pushed back, arguing the move would weaken America’s position in the AI race and push global customers toward Chinese alternatives.

China Is Key to Global AI Innovation

During his trip to Beijing, Huang also appeared on China's state-run CGTN and highlighted China’s importance in the AI sector: "Half of the world’s AI researchers are in China… It’s so innovative and dynamic here that it’s really important for American companies to be able to compete and serve this market."

He met with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, during the China International Supply Chain Expo, where Nvidia is also an exhibitor.

Global Impact of US-China Tech Tensions

The approval marks a significant moment in US-China tech relations, which have been strained in recent years due to national security concerns. Even before Trump returned to office, the Biden administration had launched a framework to regulate chip exports used in AI development.

The emergence of Chinese AI systems, such as the DeepSeek chatbot, has heightened fears in Washington about the potential military use of advanced AI chips developed abroad.