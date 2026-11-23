Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman at the centre of the controversy involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, reportedly maintained contact with an official from China's top intelligence agency for more than a year while she was involved in a relationship with the tech executive, according to a new report.

The revelations, reported by The New York Times citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, have intensified scrutiny into the alleged espionage links surrounding Alice Huang and her business dealings with advanced artificial intelligence chips.

According to the report, Alice Huang was in contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) between the spring of 2025 and the autumn of 2026.

The reported communication period overlapped with at least part of her relationship with Jensen Huang, who was then leading Nvidia, one of the world's largest semiconductor companies.

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The intelligence findings have reportedly raised concerns among US officials over whether the relationship could have been part of a broader effort to obtain sensitive information about the American technology industry.

Alice Huang's China Intelligence Links Under Scrutiny

US intelligence agencies have reportedly gathered information suggesting that Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as her husband, also had links to the same Chinese intelligence agency.

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Investigators are examining the alleged connections alongside the activities of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company previously associated with Alice Huang and a major Nvidia customer.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspicions that advanced Nvidia chips were being diverted to China through a network of companies operating in Southeast Asia.

Some of the chips reportedly went to data centres serving Chinese technology firms, while others are suspected of being smuggled into China in violation of US export restrictions.

The latest intelligence revelations have further raised questions about the extent of Alice Huang's involvement in the alleged chip-smuggling network and whether her relationship with Jensen Huang exposed sensitive business or technology information.

Jensen Huang Affair Sparks Security Concerns

The controversy surrounding the relationship has triggered significant attention in Washington, with intelligence officials and lawmakers examining potential national security implications.

Jensen Huang has previously acknowledged having an affair, although the details surrounding the relationship and the alleged intelligence connections remain under investigation.

US officials have not publicly established that Alice Huang was acting as a Chinese intelligence operative, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The developments come amid intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology and access to advanced computing chips, with Washington continuing to tighten export controls aimed at restricting China's access to critical technologies.