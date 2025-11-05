NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Sharp Message To Trump In Acceptance Speech

After scripting history by becoming the youngest, Indian-origin, and Muslim, Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani took a four-worded dig at Donald Trump in his acceptance speech.

In his message for Trump, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani said, "So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!". The response to this was a roaring applause by supporters gathered in Brooklyn.

Further, Mamdani pledged that, "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant."

Launching yet another sharp attack on Trump, he said, "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to overcome, it’s the city that gave rise to him."

Trump's nemesis was earlier branded by the US President as face of a radical Democratic Party. Trump has several times threatened to cut off federal funding to New York City, and even take control of it, if Mamdani won.

And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next one," the NYC Mayor said.



Meanwhile, Mamdani made sure to yet taken anti-Trump stance saying, "To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

In the later part of his acceptance speech, he said, "This city is your city, and this democracy is yours, too.

"Today, we have spoken in a clear voice; hope is alive," promising that New York would shine as a light guiding the nation forward," Mamdani said.