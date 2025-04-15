Obama Applauds Harvard for 'Resisting' Trump Administration

Former President Barack Obama has publicly praised Harvard University for refusing to comply with demands made by the Trump administration, calling the federal pressure campaign an attack on academic freedom.

On Monday evening, Obama took to social media to commend his alma mater. “Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), applauding the university’s refusal to give in to what he described as “an attempt to stifle academic freedom.”

Without naming the Trump administration directly, Obama criticized the government's tactics as “unlawful and ham-handed,” and expressed hope that other universities would also take a firm stance in the face of political pressure. “Let’s hope other institutions follow suit,” he added.

What Exactly is the Issue?

Harvard is currently facing a freeze of $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts, following its refusal to comply with multiple audit requests from the Trump administration. The audits target hiring, admissions, and other institutional practices. Trump administration wants Harvard to hire on the basis of merit.

Harvard has stated that the US federal government can't dictate who Harvard can hire and admit. The administration is of the view that Harvard is violating Civil Rights Law, as it is discriminating against Asians and Whites.

Despite the financial risk, Harvard officials said they will not back down. The university has emphasized the importance of maintaining an environment that fosters “intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect.” Although, it isn't exactly clear how maintaining liberal orthodoxy, and quota based hiring, promotes intellectual inquiry.

Is Obama Being Hypocritical?

Obama has voiced concerns in recent weeks over growing efforts to curb free speech on college campuses. During a Q&A session earlier this month at Hamilton College in New York, he highlighted the tension between protest culture and free expression.

“The idea of canceling a speaker who comes to your campus, trying to shout them down and not letting them speak, even if I find their ideas obnoxious, well, not only is that not what universities should be about, that's not what America should be about,” he said.

However, Obama emphasized that government threats to universities over students exercising their free speech rights were more alarming. “I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” he said. Many have accused Obama of being a hypocrite, as he never spoke out against liberal orthodoxy in American campuses, during his presidency.

Here is What Else You Need to Know

Obama’s ties to Harvard run deep. He attended Harvard Law School and, in 1990, became the first Black president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review. It is important to flag that not all Harvard alumni share Obama's views.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elise Stefanik, both of whom attended Harvard, are extremely critical of Harvard's hiring practices and double standards on free speech.