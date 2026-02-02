‘Kill The Indian First’: Racist Anti-India Slur In Epstein Email Puts Norwegian Diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen Under Fire

New Delhi: A racist and deeply offensive remark targeting Indians, allegedly made by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen, has resurfaced after an email attributed to him emerged in the latest tranche of documents linked to the Epstein files.

The email, dated December 25, 2015, and sent from an address bearing Rød-Larsen’s name to Jeffrey Epstein, says, “Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill t=e Indian first!” The message was sent as part of a casual exchange titled “Re: Seasons Greetings,” according to the document.

Terje Rød-Larsen is a veteran Norwegian diplomat and currently serves as the President of the International Peace Institute (IPI), a New York-based think tank closely associated with the United Nations. He is internationally known for his role in facilitating the Oslo Accords between Israel and Palestine.

The resurfacing of the email has triggered sharp criticism online. “Thankyou for exposing. We know how to treat Norwegians now,” said an Indian on X. “Shame,” wrote another.

The email forms part of the broader set of Epstein-linked documents that have renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s associates and correspondents. While the email does not allege criminal conduct by Rød-Larsen, its contents have sparked outrage due to the nature of the remark and the seniority of the diplomat involved.

As of now, Terje Rød-Larsen has not issued a public clarification or apology regarding the email. The International Peace Institute has also not released a statement on the matter, nor has there been any official response from the Norwegian government.

This development follows the release of a fresh set of documents from the Epstein files that have renewed scrutiny of US President Donald Trump’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. While Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the nature of his ties with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, records released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) appear to contradict those claims.

According to a claim made in an FBI file, Trump forced a minor girl to perform oral sex. The record revealed that a woman reported that “an unidentified female friend" was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in New Jersey.

According to the claim, the girl was approximately 13-14 years old when she was allegedly forced. As per the allegation, the girl told her friend that she bit President Trump while performing oral sex. “(She) was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. (She) said she was also abused by Epstein,” the record further revealed.

The records levelling sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump mysteriously ‘disappeared’ just hours after being released by the DoJ in public, reports claimed. The records were restored later and was visible online. A DoJ spokesperson stated that the records had disappeared due to overload.

In a press release, the DoJ also claim that the files contain "false" and "sensational" claims against Trump. The release read, “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Trump's name has been mentioned thousands of times in the Epstein files.

From tech titans to Wall Street power brokers and foreign dignitaries, a who’s who of powerful men make appearances in the huge trove of documents released by the Justice Department in connection with its investigations of Jeffrey Epstein.

All have denied having anything to do with his sexual abuse of girls and young women. Yet some of them maintained friendships with Epstein, or developed them anew, even after news stories made him widely known as an alleged abuser of young girls.