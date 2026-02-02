MT Valiant Roar Crisis Explained: Why Are 16 Indian Crew Trapped In Iran? The Full Story Behind | Image: X

Concern is mounting over the safety of 16 Indian seafarers detained aboard the vessel M.T. Valiant Roar in Iran. The worsening safety situation aboard has triggered alarm among families of the crew members, who claimed that their loved ones are trapped in dangerous and rapidly deteriorating conditions with severely restricted communication. With engines failed, sanitation collapsing and legal proceedings underway in Iran, families of the detained MT Valiant Roar crew have appealed directly to PM Modi for urgent diplomatic intervention.

Here’s a breakdown of what had happened, where the case stands now, and why families fear a humanitarian emergency.

What Is The Issue?

The tanker M.T. Valiant Roar was intercepted on December 8, 2025, in international waters near the UAE’s Dibba port by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian authorities allege the vessel was carrying 6,000 metric tonnes of illegal diesel and was involved in fuel smuggling, a claim that was strongly denied by the ship-owning company. The families of the crew too strongly dismissed the claims made by Iranian authorities.

On board were 18 crew members - 16 Indians, one Sri Lankan and one Bangladeshi. The distressed families say fears are growing of a humanitarian emergency as the ship becomes unsafe for the crew to remain onboard.

Advertisement

How Did The Interception Happen?

The vessel M.T. Valiant Roar, operated by a Dubai-based company, had resumed sailing after being lashed alongside its sister vessel due to a technical defect. It was heading toward Khor Fakkan in the UAE for further technical assistance. It was the vessel’s first voyage after repairs.

According to family testimonies, events escalated suddenly on the afternoon of December 8.

Advertisement

Captain Vijay Kumar, who commanded the vessel, made a distressed call saying Iranian forces were chasing the tanker in international waters. The line then went dead. Chief officer Anil Kumar Singh also called home in panic, and his wife says she heard gunfire during the call.

Families allege Iranian forces opened fire and seized the ship without provocation.

Crew Detention And Arrests

The situation escalated when 10 of the 18 crew members were taken into Iran mainland on January 6 under the pretext of recording statements. Families claimed that the seafarers were taken into custody there and were moved to Bandar Abbas prison.

According to submissions made by India’s foreign ministry before a Delhi court, consular access has now been granted to the 10 jailed Indian crew members. The remaining six Indians are still onboard the vessel. The ministry says Iran has indicated access to them will be allowed once clearances are received from the Iranian Navy and prosecutor’s office.

Deteriorating Condition Of Vessel Raises Fears

As per the families of the trapped Indian seafarers, the condition of the vessel has deteriorated sharply, making it unsafe for the crew to remain onboard. While the main engine and generators have collapsed, there is no essential power supply on the vessel. To make the living condition more pathetic, the toilets abord M.T. Valiant Roar has stopped functioning and the crew is left with critically low food and water supplies.

Families further alleged that the crew members have been confined to a tiny room without proper drinking water. Most personal devices were confiscated, though one phone was later returned, allowing limited contact.

‘Bring Them Home Safely’

Families of the detained Indian crew, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network.

Charan Singh, father of Captain Vijay Kumar, along with the seafarer’s mother Kamlesh, said that their son remains trapped in Iran with 15 other Indians. “We have repeatedly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. We just want our son and the others to return home safely and quickly,” the family said.

Veer Kumar, the young son of Captain Vijay Kumar, made an emotional appeal. “My father was only doing his duty when he was detained in Iran in December. I miss him a lot. I request Prime Minister Modi to help bring my father back home,” he said.

Gayatri Singh, wife of Anil Singh, the chief officer of the vessel, alleged that Iranian forces seized the ship on December 8 and confined the crew onboard for nearly a month. “They were trapped inside the vessel. Then on January 6, several crew members were arrested,” she said, expressing fear for the safety and well-being of those still held.

Crisis Remains Unresolved

Nearly two months have passed since the seizure. With communication cut off for long periods and legal clarity lacking and amid tense geopolitical situation in Iran, families are counting anxious days. They first approached India’s Directorate General of Shipping on December 12, followed by appeals to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Tehran. Now, the families have written directly to PM Modi seeking urgent evacuation, diplomatic escalation and safe repatriation. They have also moved the Delhi High Court urging for immediate government action.

The crisis remains unresolved till date. With engines dead, sanitation collapsed and legal uncertainty looming, families of M.T. Valiant Roar crew warn that the crisis is shifting from a legal dispute to a humanitarian emergency.

In a January 17 statement, the Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that it had repeatedly pursued consular access through formal correspondence and in-person meetings at senior diplomatic levels.

The Consulate in Bandar Abbas contacted Iranian authorities on December 14 and has since continued efforts. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has been urging the ship-owning company to provide legal representation and regular supplies.