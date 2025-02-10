Office of Special Counsel Head Sues Trump Over Unlawful Firing

Washington: The head of the Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday, claiming he was unlawfully dismissed during the president’s government overhaul.

Hampton Dellinger was informed about his firing via an email on Friday evening from the White House personnel director, who stated the message was sent on behalf of the president.

His termination comes as Trump's Republican administration is testing the limits of well-established civil service protections by moving to dismantle federal agencies and push out staffers Dellinger notes in his lawsuit, filed in Washington federal court, that special counsels can be removed by the president “only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

“President Trump's purported removal of Special Counsel Dellinger is unlawful,” the lawsuit says.

“It has no basis in fact and thus cannot be squared with the statutory text. And it is in direct conflict with nearly a century of precedent that defines the standard for removal of independent agency officials and upholds the legality of virtually identical for-cause removal protections for the heads of independent agencies.” The Office of Special Counsel is responsible for enforcing multiple laws related to federal employees, including the Hatch Act, which restricts the partisan political activities of government workers.

It's an independent agency separate and apart from Justice Department special counsels who are appointed by the attorney general for specific investigations, like Jack Smith.

Before becoming special counsel, Dellinger served as an assistant attorney general in the Biden administration Justice Department overseeing its Office of Legal Policy. He was also a deputy attorney general in the North Carolina Department of Justice and was chief legal counsel in the governor’s office there.

Dellinger is the son of Walter Dellinger, an esteemed attorney who died in 2022. The elder Dellinger led the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in the Clinton administration and served as acting U.S. solicitor general.