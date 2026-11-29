Tehran: Iran's Army Navy has said that an oil tanker was left burning and dead in the water east of the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine while attempting to slip through a restricted zone with its tracking systems switched off. In a statement carried by Mehr News Agency, the Iranian Navy Public Relations Department said the incident unfolded late at night when three vessels entered the prohibited area undetected.

"At 11:00 PM tonight, three offending tankers entered the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz by disabling their detection and navigation systems," the statement read, as quoted by Mehr News Agency. "One of them caught fire after hitting a naval mine and was unable to move. The two accompanying tankers changed course and returned to the Persian Gulf after the incident," the Navy added.

Following the incident, the Army Navy reiterated the necessity for vessels transiting the strategic waterway to adhere to established transit rules and coordinate passage with the Iranian Armed Forces. Authorities did not immediately identify the flagged nations of the tankers or report whether there were any casualties.

A similar incident took place a day prior, as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that a tanker was struck by a naval mine at the entrance to Khasab Port, while another tanker travelling through an unauthorised route east of the Strait of Hormuz suffered an explosion and caught fire.In a statement, the IRGC Navy said that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine at the mouth of Khasab Port, while another tanker exploded and caught fire after illegally sailing east of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian force further alleged that the two vessels were attempting to secretly navigate through what it described as a fake Strait of Hormuz route by switching off their positioning systems. This comes as Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami asserted on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would "remain closed" until Iran's conditions are met, reiterating Tehran's position on the strategic waterway amid tensions with the United States.

According to Iran's state news agency ISNA, Hatami made the remarks in a message congratulating the Army's Strategic Navy on Navy Day, observed on November 28. Appreciating the sailors involved in the mission to keep the strategic strait closed, Hatami said, “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's conditions are met.”

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In his message, Hatami also claimed that the Iranian Navy, working alongside other armed forces, had exposed the weaknesses of its adversaries in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The Army chief further asserted that Iran was prepared to respond to any "aggression", saying the country was ready to confront any enemy that attacked it “without hesitation.”