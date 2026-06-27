Oil Tanker Hit by 'Unidentified Projectile' in Strait of Hormuz, Says British Maritime Agency

London: A tanker transiting through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been targeted and hit in the latest maritime incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The captain of the tanker confirmed that the vessel was struck by "an unidentified projectile", the British maritime agency disclosed.

The UKMTO added that the vessel sustained damage to the bridge. Crucially, all crew members are reported safe, and no environmental damage has been reported at present following the impact. Relevant maritime authorities are currently investigating the incident, the UKMTO said.

Earlier, the United States launched military strikes targeting Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, alongside coastal radar installations, following allegations from Washington that Tehran targeted a cargo ship navigating the same waterway. US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the counter-strikes served as a "powerful response" to the recent maritime assault.

In an official statement detailing the incident, the Central Command noted, "US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran's attack."

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"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," the statement read further.

To counter these threats, American forces continue to extend "safe passage coordination and support" to commercial vessels transiting through the area, where approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments routinely pass. "The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," the Central Command added, whilst also publishing a 37-second video documenting the aerial strikes.

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Although US CENTCOM omitted specific geographic details regarding the targets of strikes, Iranian state television, citing a correspondent on the ground in Sirik, reported that a detonation was heard late Friday at Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city. The broadcaster quoted an informed military source who attributed the blast to a projectile impact in the area.

Reacting to the volatile security situation, US Vice President JD Vance cautioned that Iran would encounter "violence" should it launch subsequent offensives. Taking to social media platform X, Vance posted, "Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," in reference to the memorandum of understanding established to halt nearly four months of intense conflict across the Middle East.

Shortly after the American military action, Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared that , "If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this."

According to a message broadcast by state television on Telegram, the Guards warned Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump strongly criticised Iran for the drone strike, labelling the incident a "foolish" breach of the active agreement. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted, "One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship," whilst noting that three alternative drones were successfully intercepted.

"Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump added. The ceasefire between Washington and Tehran formally commenced on April 8, though intermittent hostilities have persisted across the region, characterised by Iranian forces targeting maritime vessels and retaliatory US strikes.