Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:25 IST
Oldest Living Conjoined Twins, Lori and George Schappell, Pass Away at 62
The duo was 62 years and 202 days old, nine years older than the second-oldest female conjoined twins.
Pennsylvania: Lori and George Schappell, the oldest living conjoined twins in the world passed away at the age of 62. The news was shared on Friday by the Guinness World Records.
As per their obituaries published by Leibensperger Funeral, the oldest living female cojoined twins ever passed away on April 7 at the University of Pennsylvania due to undisclosed causes.
Born in Pennsylvania, United States, on 18 September 1961, Lori and George (earlier named Dori) had partially fused skulls, sharing vital blood vessels and 30 per cent of their brains (the frontal and parietal lobes). Despite being joined at the head, the twins were very different in many ways.
The twins lived independently in a two-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania., where they each had their own room with alternating nights spent in each one – and tried to live their own lives as far as possible.
