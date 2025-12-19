'Olga, Will You Marry Me?': Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Putin's Live Presser | VIDEO

Moscow: In an extraordinary twist at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated year-end press conference, the atmosphere was unexpectedly softened by a tender human moment. A young man seized the live broadcast to declare his love and propose to his beloved girlfriend as the Kremlin chief and millions of people around the world watched on.

The touching act of love was executed by a 23-year-old journalist named Kirill Bazhanov. Wearing a red bow tie and a flower in his buttonhole, the young man said, “My girlfriend is watching this.” Taking a pause, Bazhanov blushed and asked, “Olga, will you marry me? Please marry me…I propose to you.”

The audience, excited by the live proposal, burst into a round of applause.

The journalist went on to invite the Kremlin chief to his wedding, saying,"Mr. President, we would be so glad to see you at our wedding ceremony."

Following the proposal, Kirill asked Putin about financial support for young families. He noted that he and his fiancée have been together for eight years, but cannot afford children due to high mortgage payments. He complained that mortgage on a one-bedroom apartment would cost 50,000 rubles per month for 30 years. Putin acknowledged the complaint and told the couple to move to an area where mortgage rates are around 2% instead of 6%.

‘Breaking News- She Said Yes!’

Putin went on with his question and answer session following the proposal episode. As the Kremlin chief was speaking to the nation, he was once again cut off by a journalist who was hosting him. The female journalist, who appeared visibly excited, said, “We are getting breaking news. This is very important for one of us who is here.”

She added, “TASS is reporting that the girlfriend of Kirill Bazhanov has agreed to his proposal.” Turning to the young man, the journalist informed him, “She will marry you.”

The Kremlin chief welcomed the positive response from Kirill Bazhanov and clapped along with others.

According to Russian media, Olga, while accepting the proposal, said, “When we met, I was 12 years old, and I never would have imagined that we would have such a touching and tender love story. I love you very much, and my answer is, of course, yes!”