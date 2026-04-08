Will Nations Pay For Crossing Strait of Hormuz? Oman Says 'Won’t Charge', But Did Iran Hint Otherwise?

Muscat: Contradictions have emerged regarding Iran's 10-point plan underpinning the two-week ceasefire between the United States of America and the Middle Eastern country. According to Iran's proposal, there was reportedly a provision to allow both Tehran and Muscat to levy fees on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. However, Oman has issued a statement saying that it will not impose any toll on ships crossing the crucial maritime checkpoint.

Omani Transport Minister Said bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali has stated that Muscat has signed “all maritime transport agreements that stipulate no fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz".

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a massive chuck of global trade flows, lies between Iran and Oman. Notably, no transit fee has been levied on ships crossing the waterway in the past.

What Did Iran Say?

According to the 10-point plan of Iran, the county has demanded for sustained control over the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports by Reuters and Associated Press, Iran's plan made explicit mention that Tehran and Oman will charge fees on transiting ships.

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The 10-Point Plan

Iran's 10 points for ceasefire can be roughly translated as:

In principle, the US must commit to guaranteeing non-aggression. Iran's sustained control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's right to uranium enrichment must be recognized. Lifting of all major sanctions. Lifting of all secondary sanctions. Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions. Cancellation of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions. Payment of compensation for damages suffered by Iran. Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region. Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon.

Other Contradictions In Iran's Proposal

Earlier, another discrepancy appeared in the ceasefire plan when Iran unveiled a Farsi document outlining the proposals for de-escalation of the war. Among the 10 points is 'Acceptance of Uranium Enrichment'. However, this point is absent from the English version of the document that Iranian diplomats shared with the media.

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