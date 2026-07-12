Oman Summons Iranian Ambassador to Protest Drone Attacks on Its Territory

Muscat: Oman has formally summoned Iran’s ambassador to deliver a strong protest over a series of drone attacks that targeted sites in the sultanate’s Musandam and Al Wusta governorates, Omani authorities announced on Sunday.

According to Oman’s Foreign Ministry, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs Khalid bin Hashel Al Muslahi (also referred to as Sheikh Khalid bin Hashil Al Muslahy) handed a formal protest note to Iranian Ambassador Mousa Fereidoun (Musa Farhang) during the meeting.

In the diplomatic note and subsequent remarks, Oman expressed deep dissatisfaction with the “irresponsible acts,” describing the drone incursions as violations of its sovereignty. The sultanate urged Iran to uphold principles of good neighborly relations, respect for state sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Oman further emphasized the importance of respecting the “customs and ethical values that bind the two neighboring countries and peoples,” according to a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s official X account.

The summons comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Oman -- traditionally a mediator in Gulf and broader Middle Eastern diplomacy -- taking a firm public stance against actions it views as direct threats to its territory and stability.

Advertisement

No immediate casualties or detailed damage assessments from the drone strikes have been released by Omani authorities. Iran has not yet issued an official response to the protest note.

This diplomatic move underscores Oman’s commitment to protecting its borders while maintaining its longstanding policy of dialogue with regional neighbors.