One Dead, 1,700 Evacuated as Massive Blaze Engulfs Beach Hotel in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO: A woman was killed and nearly 1,700 tourists were evacuated due to a large ​fire at a hotel in the Dominican beach resort of Bayahibe, local ‌authorities said on Friday.

Francesca Valentino, a 46-year-old Italian woman, was killed in the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel (WH.N), opens new tab, the DAEH emergency ​service said in a statement.

Three people were taken to ​medical facilities and six others were treated on site, ⁠DAEH said. Those affected included guests, visitors and emergency responders.

Videos ​shared by local media showed dark clouds of smoke billowing ​out above the Caribbean coastline, as flames engulfed the resort's straw roof.

Advertisement

"Preliminary observations indicate that the fire spread rapidly due to the flammable nature ​of parts of the roof structures made of palm, as ​well as wind conditions," the country's Emergency Operations Center (COE) said.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, ‌which ⁠franchises some 8,400 hotels worldwide, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The fire was brought under control but its causes were still being investigated, the operations center said. Guests ​were moved to ​nearby hotels. ⁠The Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace, part of the same chain, did not sustain any damage.

"Tourist activities ​in Bayahibe and the surrounding area remain unaffected ​and ⁠continue to take place safely and as normal," COE added.