Abu Dhabi Airport Confirms One Dead, Multiple Injured At Zayed International

Abu Dhabi: An Asian national was killed and seven others were injured in an incident at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, as escalating Middle East tensions continue to disrupt civilian life and air travel across the region. Authorities have confirmed that the airport was struck during ongoing hostilities, prompting widespread flight suspensions at key Gulf aviation hubs including Dubai and Doha.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Airports said, responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries, with authorities urging the public to rely on official statements and avoid speculation.

The Abu Dhabi incident follows a large amount of damage across the Emirates earlier in the day. A concourse at Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage after being struck. Four airport staff were injured; though, contingency plans had already cleared most terminals of passengers. Separately, an Iranian Shahed drone caused a large explosion and fire at the Fairmont The Palm hotel on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, sending thick plumes of smoke above the waterfront district and injuring four people in the parking area. Accor, the hotel's parent company, confirmed no hotel guests or team members were among the casualties. The Burj Khalifa was also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Amid the fallout, senior Gulf officials have taken diplomatic and security measures in response to what they describe as external military attacks in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence, led by Khalid bin Salman, confirmed a phone call with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani. The two discussed Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other allied states, reaffirming their “full right to take the necessary measures to confront them”.

In a separate incident Bahrain Ministry of Interior reported that Bahrain International Airport was targeted by a drone, causing material damage but no casualties. Local authorities have secured the site and are continuing safety procedures.

Such exchanges have prompted airspace closures from Iran to Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and the UAE, severely affecting commercial aviation and international travel routes. Regional carriers including Emirates, Etihad and flydubai temporarily suspended operations as a precautionary measure amid the volatile security situation.

The incident marks a deadly escalation in a day of relentless Iranian drone and missile strikes across the UAE, launched in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation targeting Iran's leadership overnight. The UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defences intercepted and destroyed 132 missiles and 195 Iranian drones launched toward the country throughout the day, describing the attacks as "a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law"

With airspaces closed or restricted for safety, hundreds of thousands of travellers have been stranded or rerouted, and more than 1,800 flights canceled across the Middle East and beyond, according to aviation industry data. Destinations in Europe, Asia and Africa have felt the ripple effects, with major airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, Air India and Qatar Airways among those adjusting routes or cancelling services.