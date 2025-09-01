'One Earth, One Family, One Future', SCO Declaration Echoes India's Vision

Tianjin: The declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) reflected India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as it was adopted by the member states on Monday. The declaration saw the member states reaffirm the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Tianjin Declaration noted the formation of a common vision of the idea of creating a community of shared future for mankind and developing dialogue on the idea of "One Earth. One Family. One Future", with the member states calling on the international community to join the SCO Initiative “On Global Unity for a Just World, Harmony and Development.” The concept of "One Earth. One Family. One Future" was given by India during its presidency of the G20 Summit in 2023. Since then, it has been echoed across various global platforms.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said, “PM @narendramodi addressed the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), held in Tianjin, China. PM highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework & sought greater action under three pillars- Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He called upon Member countries to take firm & decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. Thanking member states for their solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror attack, he urged that there should be no double standards in fighting terrorism. The SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration.”

The SCO Declaration also saw the member states reaffirm the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights, as well as their commitment to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and oppose the application of "double standards" in human rights issues and interference in the internal affairs of other states under the pretext of protecting them.

In order to further improve the activities of the SCO, the member states adopted the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, which defines the priority tasks and main directions for deepening multifaceted cooperation in the interests of ensuring peace and stability, development and prosperity in the SCO space.

During his remarks at the plenary session of the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India's vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

The SCO Summit is taking place in the port city of Tianjin this year. Comprising 10 member countries in addition to India, SCO includes Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, after having been an Observer since 2005. During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

India, as the chair of SCO, has articulated its priorities as moving towards a 'Secure' SCO, encompassing Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environmental Protection.