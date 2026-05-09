One Indian Sailor Dies After Wooden Cargo Dhow Catches Fire Near Strait of Hormuz, 17 Rescued

New Delhi: At least one Indian sailor died and four others suffered burn injuries after a wooden cargo dhow carrying general cargo caught fire and capsized near the Strait of Hormuz, according to sources in the Government of India.

The dhow, which had 18 Indian crew members onboard, reportedly caught fire before overturning close to one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to government sources, all crew members were rescued by another vessel that happened to be passing through the area at the time of the incident.

“In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries,” a government source said.

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The injured sailors are currently undergoing treatment in Dubai and are said to be safe, as officials from the Indian Consulate reportedly met the rescued crew members soon after the incident.

“Our officials from the Indian Consulate met the rescued Indian nationals yesterday night itself. The consulate is also in touch with the dhow owner and extending all possible assistance,” the source added.

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US fires on and disables 2 more Iranian tankers

The incident took place amid heightened tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf with international waters.

The region has witnessed growing military activity and instability linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The US military claimed on Friday that American forces had disabled two Iranian oil tankers after an overnight exchange of fire involving Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Arab Emirates also reported another Iranian missile and drone attack, with its Defence Ministry stating that air defence systems engaged ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran. Three people were reportedly injured in the incident

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, with ongoing tensions continuing to impact global shipping and energy markets.

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US President Donald Trump said his administration was expecting a response from Iran regarding Washington’s proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that Washington expected to receive a response from Tehran on Friday regarding the proposed framework to end the war.