'Only Place Americans Belong in Persian Gulf is At Bottom of Waters': Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Rare Public Address, Says US Saw 'Humiliating Defeat'

Tehran: Iran Supremo Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday issued a rare public address, in which he warned the Americans that the only place they belong in the Persian Gulf is at the bottom of its waters. His written statement was read aloud on state TV.

During his address, Khamenei stated that one of the unparalleled blessings of God Almighty for the Muslim nations of our region, especially the noble people of Islamic Iran, is the gift of the “Persian Gulf.” He called the Persian Gulf a blessing beyond a body of water that has shaped part of their identity and civilization and, in addition to being a connecting point for nations, has created a vital and unique path for the global economy in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman.

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