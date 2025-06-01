Opal Suchata Chuangsri From Thailand Shines as Miss World 2025—Best Pictures

Mis World 2025: Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025. She becomes the first Thai woman to win the prestigious title. The grand finale, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, saw Opal triumph over 108 contestants from around the world.

Here are some of the best moments captured from her Miss World 2025 Journey:

The Crowning Moment

Opal Suchata Chuangsri



Opal beams with joy as she receives the Miss World crown from last year’s winner, Krystyna Pyszková. Her elegant white gown, adorned with Swarovski crystals, symbolizes hope and resilience.

The Winning Walk

Opal Suchata Chuangsri

With confidence and poise, Opal takes her first steps as Miss World 2025, waving to the cheering audience. Her radiant smile reflects the emotions of a dream fulfilled.

Opal With Other Contestants

Opal Suchata Chuangsri



During the final Q&A, Opal delivers a powerful answer on personal accountability and the impact of storytelling, impressing the judges and securing her victory.

The Traditional Costume Showcase



Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Opal Passionate About Women’s Health Awareness



Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Opal passionately speaks about her advocacy for women’s health awareness, sharing her personal journey and the importance of early detection in breast health.

The Emotional Celebration



Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Tears of joy flow as Opal embraces her fellow contestants and supporters backstage, celebrating her historic win with heartfelt gratitude.

Dazzling in White Gown

Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Opal Suchata at Trident, Hyderabad

Opal Suchata Chuangsri