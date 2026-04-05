'Open The ****ing Strait, You Crazy Ba**ards': Trump's Latest Truth Social Rant Amid Iran War, Threatens To Bomb Power Plants, Bridges

Washington: In his latest Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump issued yet another warning to the Islamic Regime of Iran asking it to open the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical energy chokepoint that has stayed blocked for more than a month. This could be seen by many global analysts to be just another similar rant by the US president amid the prolonged Iran war.

Donald Trump, who was oscillating between mediation claims and issuing hardline warnings to Iran, said that Tuesday will be ‘Power Plant day’ and ‘Bridge Day’ in the Middle Eastern country, threatening to strike and destroy bridges and electric power plants in the nation.

Issuing another ultimatum, Trump warned that if the Islamic Republic refuses to open up Hormuz, Iran will be “living in hell”, adding “JUST WATCH”, only to notch up his rhetoric, one among many issued in recent days since the war started off on February 28.

The 48-Hour Ultimatum

This latest pressure tactic, played out mostly on Truth Social, comes after Iran dismissed Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to strike a deal or face devastating consequences, mocking it as a "helpless" call.

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The Iranian central military command rejected Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure, labelling it a "nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".

On Saturday, Trump had similarly posted a warning to Iran on his Truth Social platform, giving the Islamic Republic 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".

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The US President had earlier given Iran a 10-day ultimatum to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

Diplomatic Efforts Between Iran, US

The war between Iran and the US began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, killing several top leaders, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Since then, there have been multiple strikes and counter-strikes, with Iran launching missiles and drones at US bases and allied countries in the region.

The US has been trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blocked, disrupting global oil supplies. Trump has claimed that the US can "easily" reopen the strait and "make a fortune" from it.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are on to resolve the crisis, with Pakistan reportedly hosting high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. However, Iran has said it did not participate in the meetings, and the US-Iran ceasefire talks have stalled.

Trump's Mixed Messages

According to Reuters, Trump has sent mixed messages since the conflict began with a US-Israeli bombardment ⁠of Iran on February 28, switching between hinting at diplomatic progress to making threats to bomb the Islamic Republic "back to the Stone Ages".

Earlier on March 26, Trump had stated that he had pushed back his deadline for Tehran so that the two countries can reach an agreement, after Iran had requested for a “ceasefire,” as per his claims. The US President had then reportedly said that Washington would consider the request once the Strait of ​Hormuz was open. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson ​however said that Trump's statement about a ceasefire request ⁠was false and baseless.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was also quick to refute Trump's claims saying that it maintains "full and decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz dismissing Donald Trump's "offers" and recent actions, characterizing them as “ridiculous displays.” Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for a prolonged conflict for at least six months.

Iran's Take On Hormuz

Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies. It said that access through the strait is conditional and not fully restricted.