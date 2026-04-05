Trump Claims 'Massive Strike' In Tehran 'Terminated' Iranian Military Leaders

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has claimed that a significant number of Iranian military officials were killed during a "massive strike" conducted in Tehran. The President made the assertion via his latest post on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), where he also shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the operation.

In his statement, Trump noted, “Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”

The footage accompanying the post appears dark, though the sounds of aircraft and loud explosions are clearly audible.

Despite the gravity of the claim, the President did not provide further elaboration regarding the specific targets or the technical details of the strike. As the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, this latest development follows weeks of intensified military operations.

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While the video suggests a high-intensity engagement in the Iranian capital, official confirmation on the extent of the casualties among the Iranian leadership is still being sought. This reported strike follows a stark ultimatum issued by President Trump on Saturday to Tehran.

He stated that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them". Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, serves as a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum previously given to the Islamic Republic to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

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"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Earlier, on March 26, Trump had stated that he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks. In that post, he claimed the announcement came as per a "request" from the Iranian Government, adding that negotiations were “going very well.”

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well," the post read.

This sequence of events is a continuation of Trump's persistent warnings to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

He had previously instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian power plants for five days, citing diplomatic engagements. Prior to that delay, he had issued an initial warning giving Tehran 48 hours to open the strategically significant waterway or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.