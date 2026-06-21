'Opening of Strait of Hormuz Has Already Been Accomplished': JD Vance in Geneva Amid Trump Toll Threat

Lucerne: U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in Geneva on Sunday for high-stakes diplomatic talks aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement with Iran, indicated that the effective opening or secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz “has already been accomplished,” suggesting U.S. leverage and naval presence have already altered the dynamics on the waterway and could serve as a foundation for broader agreement.

Speaking upon his arrival, Vance framed the negotiations in stark terms.

“Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently?” he asked. “Or do we go back to doing things the old way?,” he asked.

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday outlined early but encouraging steps toward reshaping U.S. engagement in the Middle East, describing ongoing negotiations as the start of a historic effort to turn the page on decades of tension and conflict.

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Speaking in Geneva, Vance said President Donald Trump had tasked the U.S. delegation with pursuing diplomatic solutions to longstanding regional issues.

“We are seeing a decline in petroleum derivative prices,” Vance noted, pointing to immediate economic signals of easing tensions. He emphasized a broader strategic goal: “The question is whether we can permanently change relations in the Middle East,” he said.

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Vance highlighted tangible progress on the Lebanon front, crediting collaborative efforts with regional partners.

“We made progress by working with the Qataris and Pakistanis and I feel comfortable with what was accomplished in Lebanon,” he said.

“We witnessed significant progress in the past three days in the ceasefire in Lebanon,” he added.

The Vice President struck an optimistic tone about the potential for a new regional order.

“We now see a shared future in which everyone can work to promote peace and prosperity,” Vance stated.

“We seek to open a new page and permanently change relations in the Middle East,” he added.

He described the current phase as foundational technical negotiations that mark an unprecedented step forward.

“This is the beginning of technical negotiations that will not resolve all points of disagreement, but it is an opportunity for us to sit together for the first time in history,” Vance explained.

He added that President Trump had specifically directed the team “to turn a new page to change our relationship with the Iranian people.”

Looking ahead, Vance pointed to the long-term vision guiding the administration’s approach.

“President Trump’s vision is a Middle East completely different after 10 years compared to what it was like before that,” he said.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, whose country has played a key mediating role, echoed the sense of cautious optimism.

“What is happening today in this meeting is important for the security of the region and the world,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today’s meeting is just the beginning to achieve the goals. This is just the beginning and we are working for a better future for our region,” he said.

The Geneva meetings represent the first formal multilateral technical discussions of their kind in this format, focusing on de-escalation, ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, and broader diplomatic realignments involving key players including Iran.

Vance, who is leading the American delegation, touched down at Geneva International Airport under tight security. The discussions come as tensions simmer over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its broader activities in the region.

A notable development during the visit was Vance’s meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.