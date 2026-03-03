'Operation Epic Fury': Khamenei’s 14-Month-Old Granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani Martyred In US-Israeli Attack

New Delhi: The Iranian state media, hours before confirming the death of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, also confirmed that a grandchild of Khamenei- Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani- was martyred during the massive US-Israeli aerial bombardment of Tehran.

Khamenei's killed grandchild was only 14-month-old. The photo of the martyred child has also been shared on social media platforms.

The semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, stated that along with the 14-month-old, his daughter, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were also killed amid the US-Israel strikes.

As per the report, the deaths were confirmed after contact was established with informed sources at the supreme leader’s residence.

Khamenei death on Saturday morning

Meanwhile, in a poignant broadcast, a state television presenter had earlier announced a 40-day national mourning period to honour the late Supreme leader.

Simultaneously, the Iranian National Security Council released a formal statement grieving his passing, vowing that his death would serve as a "launchpad for a great uprising" against oppressive forces.

Iranian state media later verified that the Supreme Leader was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning, precisely as the joint US-Israeli offensive commenced.

According to the news reports, Ayatollah Khamenei was at his office "performing his assigned duties" when the strike occurred.

Interestingly, Iran confirmed the news of Khamenei’s death just one hour after US President Donald Trump announced his death. Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that an 86-year-old was killed in the joint US-Israel strikes.

The Nature of the Strike

US President Donald Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, described the operation as "justice for the people of Iran," noting that the Supreme Leader was unable to evade "highly sophisticated tracking systems."

While the Pentagon emphasized that the mission was designed to minimize civilian casualties, the death of family members- including a young grandchild- has fueled massive funeral processions and anti-Western protests across the country. In Skardu and other regions, the news has sparked violent unrest, including the torching of diplomatic offices.

Transition of Power

As Iran observes its 40-day mourning period, the focus has shifted to the Assembly of Experts and the surviving members of the Khamenei family, including his son Mojtaba Khamenei, who many analysts believe could be a candidate for succession.

However, the IRGC is reportedly pushing for a rapid appointment of a new leader outside of formal procedures due to the ongoing state of war.

Israel, US Strike Iran

The joint US-Israeli operation on Iran began earlier on Saturday with smoke rising over Tehran after strikes.